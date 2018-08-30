Graceland downed Midland University 2-1 on Wednesday night at Heedum Field.
In a game filled with cautions and ejections, the Warriors failed to capitalize on the 10-man Yellowjacket squad.
Four minutes in the game, Graceland’s Joachim Kikuni took advantage of a pass ball through the Warriors’ defense and scored the first goal of the game.
Both teams then settled down into a back-and-forth match for the next 25 minutes until James Kilburn, hit a wonder-shot 30 yards out to the upper 90 of the goal to tie the game at 1.
Kilburn’s goal, however, was the only score of the night for the Warriors.
Less than two minutes later, Nicolas Monroy scored to put the Yellowjackets up 2-1 with 15 minutes left in the first half. Then with seven minutes left in the first half, Graceland’s Abraham De Anda received his second yellow card of the game, giving Midland the man advantage for the remainder of the game.
De Anda wasn’t alone in collecting cards from the official, In the first half there were six yellow cards and the lone red card.
During the second half, Graceland would protect the lead as the Yellowjackets packed all 10 of their men behind the ball and defended for 45 minutes. Midland still had some scoring opportunities, but could not find the back off the net.
With eight seconds left to go in the game, after a Graceland foul, the Warriors had a free kick chance just on the edge of the 18-yard box, but the shot missed wide left and time expired.
“The result of the game doesn’t reflect the performance,” Midland coach Raphael Martinez said. “I thought we played quite well.”
The Warriors outshot the Yellowjackets, 14-4.
“These early non-conference games are a learning experience,” Martinez said. “We feel that we can take a lot of positives from tonight’s game, while recognizing there are areas of our game we can improve upon. We will keep our heads up and push on to our next game against Friends.”
The Warriors will look to rebound when they take on Friends University at 7:30 Tuesday night at Heedum Field.