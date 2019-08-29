Overtime wasn’t kind to Midland University on Wednesday night against Grand View in men’s soccer.
The Vikings scored in the second overtime to down the Warriors 2-1 at Heedum Field.
In the 103rd minute, Aaron Williams found the back of the net for his second goal of the game. Philipp Armann, a sophomore from Reilengen, Germany, had the assist on the game-winner.
Midland was the aggressor in the early going. The Warriors had three shots on goal in the first 30 minutes, but came away empty.
Williams broke the scoreless tie by scoring a goal off an assist by Jo Streitlien in the 30th minute.
The Warriors tied it in the 40th minute when senior James Kilburn connected on a penalty kick.
Midland had a chance to win it in the first overtime, but Grand View goalkeeper Luis Carvajal had a save on Antonio Hernandez’s goal attempt.
Both teams had four shots on goal with Carvajal coming away with three saves. Freshman Mon Scheepers had two saves for the Warriors.
The Warriors, 1-1, will face Saint Ambrose at 7 Saturday night in Davenport, Iowa. GrandView, 2-1, will host Columbia at 5 Wednesday afternoon.