SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Second-ranked Morningside improved to 10-0 by defeating Midland University 90-68 on Wednesday night in men’s basketball.
Brody Egger led Morningside with 20 points and Tyler Borchers added 14. Fremont native Matt Hahn contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Freshman Malik Martin led the Warriors with a game-high 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field. The Dallas native also had four rebounds and two assists. Sam Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds while Reggie Gradwell and Bryce Parsons added nine points apiece.
Midland led 8-1, but the Mustangs later gained control with a 12-0 run. Morningside led 38-27 at halftime.
The Mustangs put the game away with a 21-5 run to open the second half.
The Warriors, 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, play Northwestern at 4 Saturday afternoon in Orange City, Iowa. The Red Raiders are 7-5 overall, including 2-3 in the league.
Box Score
MIDLAND — Malik Martin 22, Sam Brown 10, Bryce Parsons 9, Reggie Gradwell 9, Bowen Sandquist 8, Isaiah Workman 6, Laurence Merritt 4.
MORNINGSIDE — Brody Egger 20, Tyler Borchers 14, Matt Hahn 11, Alex Borchers 8, Zach Imig 4, Trey Brown 9, Ben Hoskins 6, Jeff Widhelm 6, Ethan Wyant 4, Trystan Cummins 3, Andre Harris 3.