HILLSBORO, Kan. – Amanda Hansen hit a career milestone while helping the Midland University women's basketball team to a 63-55 win over 18th-ranked Tabor College on Saturday night.
Hansen's nine points in the final game of the Tabor Classic helped her eclipse 1,000 for her career. The win improves MU to 3-2 overall while the Bluejays fall to 1-3.
The Warriors shot 58.1 percent (25-of-43) from the field compared to 39.3 percent (22-of-56) for the Bluejays. Midland held a 34-21 edge in rebounds.
MU junior forward Katy Gathje led all players with 15 points after going seven-for-seven from the field. Gathje also paced the team with seven rebounds and senior guard Maddie Meadows added five.
Sophomore guard Peyton Wingert recorded 11 points on the night while freshman post Erin Prusa chipped in 10.
The game was tied at 19 entering the second quarter. Gathje's hoop made it 23-22 with 8:00 left in the half.
The Warriors went up 34-26 after Sam Shepard hit a 3 with a minute to go. The Bluejays closed to within 34-28 at the break.
A pair of Wingert treys and two free throws by sophomore Lexis Haase helped the Warriors close out the third quarter with a 47-35 lead.
The lead grew to 53-37 in the final quarter after a jumper from Hansen with 7:42 remaining. Tabor would go on a 14-2 scoring run over the next three minutes before a layup from Prusa halted the momentum and gave MU a 58-52 edge.
Midland will face top-ranked Concordia at 6 Tuesday night in Concordia to open Great Plains Athletic Conference play. The Bulldogs, 4-0, are averaging 100 points per game.