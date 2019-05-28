{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont natives Victoria Leffler and Ty Hansen are among the Midland University track athletes that were honored recently for academics.

The 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Track & Field Scholar-Athletes list includes eight Warriors.

It is the second-straight year that Hansen has been honored. The middle distance/distance runner was also an All-Great Plains Athletic Conference performer in 1,500 meters in 2017 and 2018. He earned all-league honors for the indoor season in 2016 and 2018 for the 1,000 meters.

Leffler earned All-GPAC honors for the high jump during the 2018 indoor season.

Three other Lady Warriors joined Leffler for the academic honor.

Braska Patterson, a senior from Stanton, competed last weekend in the marathon at the NAIA Outdoors Championships in Alabama. She finished 17th.

Patterson is a three-time All-GPAC performer in the 10,000 meters. She also earned all-league honors for the 5,000 meters indoors in 2018.

Also recognized were Jeorgi Kalisek and Paige Thelen.

Kalisek is a sophomore thrower from Hazelton, Idaho, while Thelen is a junior distance runner from Stanton.

Cortland Cassidy, Anthony Goetz and Jonathan Quintanilla joined Hansen in earning recognition for the MU men.

Cassidy, a senior distance runner from Hooper, was 15th in the marathon at nationals last week. Goetz is a senior hurdler from Elizabeth, Colorado, while Quintanilla is a junior sprinter from Emporia, Kansas.

