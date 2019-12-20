Midland University tight end Austin Harris has been named to the 2019 Associated Press NAIA All-America Second Team.
Harris, a native of Omaha, was a key piece for the Warriors as they went 7-4 this season, including six straight wins to finish the season.
Harris, a sophomore, led the team with 12 receiving touchdowns, setting a new school record. He had 39 catches for 739 yards, second best on the team, in just 10 games.
“Austin is a selfless player who stepped into a new position this year and played outstanding football,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “Austin was asked to do a little bit of everything for the offense and delivered big plays all season.”
The team, presented by Regions Bank and released Friday, was selected by a panel of sports information directors and the AP.