SEWARD – Midland University’s football team rode a stout defensive effort to a Great Plains Athletic Conference victory Saturday after holding Concordia scoreless for the final three quarters of play.
The Warriors downed Concordia 27-7 to improve to 5-4 overall, including 4-3 in league play. The Bulldogs fall to 3-6 overall, including 3-5 in the GPAC.
Midland’s defense allowed only one touchdown at the midway point of the first quarter, and that was after a Midland fumble on a punt return set the Bulldogs up at the MU 18.
The defense was unfazed after that. The Warriors allowed just 263 yards of total offense with just 48 of those yards coming on the ground. After the stellar outing, the defense ranks 18th in the NAIA in rushing defense (111.6 yards per game).
Senior linebacker Jett Hampton led the Warriors with 11 total tackles and an interception. Sophomore defensive lineman Chase Lipsys, a Fremont High School graduate, totaled six tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks.
For his efforts, Lipsys was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The Warriors registered eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss. MU also intercepted four passes, including two by FHS graduate Christian Harmon.
Senior Trevor Havlovic (2), senior Warren Thomas, junior Darlondo Hill, and Hampton all recorded sacks while senior Ronnie Taylor hauled in the fourth interception.
On offense, the Warriors scored once in each quarter. Midland scored on its first drive of the game as senior quarterback Noah Oswald capped off a 75-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Austin Harris.
Quarterback Jake Kemp's 18-yard touchdown run with 8:52 left in the first quarter tied it, but the Bulldogs were blanked the rest of the way.
Oswald and Harris connected again in the final minute of the second quarter, this time from 37 yards out to give the Warriors a 14-7 halftime lead. On their first possession of the second half, the duo struck for a third time as the 16-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown put the Warriors up 20-7.
Harris' three touchdowns were his only receptions of the game. Austan Daniels added six catches for 72 yards.
Oswald finished the day 14-for-34 passing for 194 yards. He also added 75 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
Freshman running back Maximus Wold completed the scoring for Midland with a 7-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to cap an 80-yard drive. Wold carried the ball 26 times for 126 yards while adding three catches for 34 yards.
The Warriors will celebrate Senior Day when they host Doane at 1 Saturday afternoon at Heedum Field.