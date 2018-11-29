Midland University’s upset bid Wednesday night against 19th-ranked Hastings College came up short.
The Broncos used points in the final 20 seconds from Kevin Miller and Bennington native Bart Hiscock to down Midland 64-60 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game.
After playing to a 26-26 halftime tie, Hastings went up 58-51 with 3:51 left in the game on a pair of Miller free throws. Midland, however, stormed back. Reggie Gradwell drained a 3-point basket and Sam Brown followed with a pair of baskets to it at 58 with 1:47 left.
Brendan Lipovsky’s basket put the Broncos up, but Bryce Parsons of the Warriors answered. Parsons actually had a chance at a traditional three-point play, but his free throw missed and Shane Chamberlain of the Broncos corralled the rebound with :41 left.
Miller scored off a Logan Cale assist with :19 left to put the Broncos ahead for good. DJ Deere of the Warriors misfired on a shot with :04 left. Hiscock grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws to clinch the win.
Hiscock led the Broncos with 17 points and seven rebounds. Miller (12 points) and Zach Kitten (11) also hit double figures to help Hastings improve to 8-2 overall, including 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Parsons had 16 points on 8 of 13 shooting to lead MU, 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the league. Brown added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Deere and Gradwell had nine points each.
The Broncos limited MU’s Malik Martin, who had 50 points in a 90-88 loss to Bellevue on Saturday, to just five points. He was 2 of 15 from the field.
The Broncos shot 42.1 percent from the field compared to 39.1 percent for MU. Hastings hit 12 of 19 free throws (63.2 percent) while MU was just 2 of 7 (28.6 percent) from the foul line. Midland won the rebounding battle 36-33 and both teams committed eight turnovers.
The Warriors will play an exhibition game Saturday against Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri. On Wednesday, MU faces second-ranked and undefeated Morningside at 8 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Box Score
HASTINGS (64) — Kevin Miller 12, Zach Kitten 11, Logan Cale 9, Brendan Lipovsky 4, Shane Chamberlain 3, Bart Hiscock 17, Zack Johnson 6, Eli Hunter 2.
MIDLAND (60) — Bryce Parsons 16, Sam Brown 12, Reggie Gradwell 9, DJ Deere 9, Dillon Faubel 7, Malik Martin 5, Bowen Sandquist 2.