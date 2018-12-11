KEARNEY -- Several former area prep athletes propelled Midland University during the Charlie Foster Pre-Holiday Indoor Track Classic at Cushing Coliseum.
Fremont High School graduate Nathan Houser was second in the weight throw with a season-best toss of 62-3 1/4. Teammate Reid Kirlin was third with a season-best toss of 58-3 3/4. Fremont Bergan graduate Dylan Kucera was seventh at 51-4 1/4.
Kucera also finished fifth in the shot put with a mark of 50-3 1/4 to surpass the NAIA "B" standard in the event. The freshman also moves into 10th place on the school's all-time list. Kirlin was seventh in the event at 47-10.
For the women, Avery Blahauvietz placed sixth in the weight throw with a personal best toss of 50-4 1/2. She is now fourth on the school's all-time list.
In the shot put, Jerogi Kalisek of the Lady Warriors placed 11th at 35-5 3/4.
“The throwers had a really good competition,” Midland coach Daniel Gerber said. “I was very impressed in particular with the series that Avery had in the weight and Dylan had in the shot put. All four of Avery’s marked throws were a personal best by a meter and Dylan had a pair of throws over the B standard.”
Fremont native Victoria Leffler cleared 4-11 3/4 to finish fifth in the high jump. She also placed sixth in the long jump at 16-2 1/4.
On the track, Matti Barnts placed eighth in the 200 meters in 29.19.
The Midland squads have time off during the Christmas break. Midland will compete in the Graduate Classic Jan. 11 in Lincoln.