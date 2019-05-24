GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Nathan Houser and Seth Sabata of Midland University captured All-American honors Thursday at the NAIA Track and Field Championships.
Houser, a Fremont High School graduate, placed second in the hammer throw with a toss of 204-10. Sabata, a junior from Columbus, joined his senior teammate in cracking the top eight. He placed seventh with a throw of 194-1.
Rowan Hamilton, a freshman from British Columbia, won the event with a toss of 208-4.
Houser and Sabata weren't the only Warriors to compete in the event. Senior Reid Kirlin was 10th -- just an inch out of ninth -- with a mark of 178-7. Freshman Dylan Kucera, a Fremont Bergan graduate, was 18th at 168-10.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference was well represented at the event. In addition to the four MU athletes, Grant Wickham of Hastings (third at 203-10), Ike Van Kempen of Dordt (fifth at 198-8), Jacob Cornelio of Concordia (sixth at 196-4),Tyson Jenkins of Dakota Wesleyan (eighth at 192-5), Liam Hennessey of Concordia (ninth at 178-8) and Matthew Campbell of Dakota Wesleyan (11th at 175-6) placed in the top 18.
Also on Thursday, Midland junior Avery Blahauvietz competed in the women's hammer throw. The junior from Eagle placed 15th with a mark of 161-7.
Grand View junior Michelle Carrillo won the event with a throw of 184-9. Brittany Bodnar of St. Francis (Illinois) was the runner-up at 183-4.
Houser and Kirlin were scheduled to compete in the discus Friday night, but results weren't available at press time.
Fremont native CJ Martinez is seeded 29th for the men's marathon that is scheduled for Saturday morning. Teammates Alex France and Cortland Cassidy are also scheduled to compete.
For the women's marathon, Braska Patterson of Midland is seeded 18th in a field of 51.
Sabata and Kucera will also compete Saturday in the shot put. Sabata ranks fourth in the field of 28 while Kucera is 11th.