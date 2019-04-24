CRETE — Nathan Houser and Seth Sabata led Midland University at a pair of track meets recently.
Houser threw 199-0 to place third in the hammer throw at the Kansas Relays. Sabata was seventh with a toss of 186-10.
Reid Kirlin of he Warriors finished 11th at 170-0 while Dylan Kucera was 16th at 165-4.
Houser captured first place in the hammer throw at the Jim Dutcher Classic in Crete. The Fremont High School graduate had a throw of 197-4 to earn top honors. He also placed third in the discus with a mark of 164-4.
Sabata also earned a top-place finish with a toss of 54-9 1/4 in the shot put. Kucera, a Fremont Bergan graduate, placed third at 52-4 1/2 and was eighth in the hammer at 169-1. Sabata was also eighth in the discus (149-6).
Kirlin was third in the hammer with a mark of 181-5. He also placed sixth in the shot put (49-3 1/2) and seventh in the discus (149-6).
FHS graduate CJ Martinez was third in the 10,000 meters in 33:22.18 while Cortland Cassidy placed fourth in 33:48.63. Alex France was fifth in 34:01.69.
“With the performances that we have had, and with some other athletes getting healthy, we are going to have some really good performances in Yankton in a few weeks,” Midland coach Daniel Gerber said, referring to the GPAC Outdoor Championships on May 3-4 in South Dakota.
Daniel Olson was eighth in the 5,000 meters in 17:09.14.
Braska Patterson won the women’s 10,000 in 41:49.68. Erin Kahnk was third in 46:32.79 while Victoria Bitz was fourth in 48:18.69.
Fremont native Victoria Leffler placed fourth in the triple jump at 36-6 1/4 while teammate Matti Barnts was sixth in the 100 in 13.69.
Jericha Fox had three top-10 performances, including seventh in the 400 (1:09.54), ninth in the long jump (17-3 1/4) and 10th in the 200 (27.30). Avery Blahauvietz finished ninth in the hammer throw at 153-11.
The MU squads will compete Thursday in the Prairie Wolf Invitational in Lincoln. Some of the Warriors will also compete Friday and Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.