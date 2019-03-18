SHAWNEE, Okla. -- A pair of Fremont High School graduates were among the top finishers for Midland University during the Warriors' outdoor track opener recently at the Oklahoma Baptist Early Invitational.
Nathan Houser led the men by winning the discus with a toss of 149 feet, 1 inch while fellow FHS graduate Victoria Leffler won the triple jump with a leap of 34-2 1/4.
The Warriors, who haven't been able to practice outside, recorded 19 top-10 finishes and met four NAIA standards.
"It was really a good opportunity for us to actually get outside and put together some quality work," Midland coach Daniel Gerber said. "To come away from what essentially amounted to our first outdoor practice with some qualifying marks shows the work that they have put in indoors."
Columbus native Seth Sabata earned a pair of NAIA 'A' standards in the men's shot put and hammer throw. He won the shot with a toss of 53-6 1/4. He placed second in the hammer throw with a mark of 180-6.
Fremont Bergan graduate Dylan Kucera also hit a NAIA qualifying mark in the shot put. He placed second with a toss of 51-1. Teammate Reid Kirlin was fourth in the shot (48-2) and also placed third in the hammer throw with a qualifying mark of 170-3. William DeLay placed sixth in the hammer at 118-3.
Tyler Forbes, a freshman from Parker, Colorado, was the runner-up in the pole vault (13-9 1/4). Houser (108-7) and Kirlin (108-3) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the javelin.
Lucas Weyrich placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.66) while Anthony Goetz was 10th in the 400 hurdles (1:10.58).
Eagle native Avery Blahauvietz was the runner-up in the women's hammer throw with a mark of 156-3 while teammate Sydney Weirich was ninth (109-8). Blahauvietz added a ninth-place finish in the shot put (35-3 3/4).
Jericha Fox earned a fourth-place in the long jump (16-5 3/4) while Weirich was ninth in the discus 106-6.
Gerber said the Warriors competed well despite less-than-idea conditions.
"It was not as warm as we had hoped for," he said. "The temperatures were in the low 50s and we had a strong cross-wind for most of the day."
The Warriors will return to action April 5 when they travel to Seward for the Concordia Invitational.