Nathan Houser

Nathan Houser of Midland University competes in the hammer throw at the Concordia Invitational. Houser won the event with a school-record toss of 211-4. Two other Warriors placed in the top 10 of the event. 

 Courtesy Photo / Midland Athletics

SEWARD — Nathan Houser led an assault on the Midland University record book recently at the Concordia Track Invitational.

Houser, a Fremont High School graduate, broke his own school record by winning the hammer throw with a toss of 211-4. The throw broke the MU mark by 3 1/2 feet and is the best in the NAIA this season. Midland officials said it is also the sixth-best throw in NAIA history.

James Plummer of Grand View was second in the hammer throw with a mark of 210-11.

Houser wasn’t the only MU athlete with a personal best in the event. Columbus native Seth Sabata was sixth at 191-9 while Reid Kirlin was ninth at 181-0. Freshman Dylan Kucera finished 18th at 162-4. Houser, Sabata, Kirlin and Kucera secure the top four spots on the school’s all-time list in the hammer. Houser, Sabata and Kirlin all met the NAIA’s ‘A’ standard.

Sabata was the runner-up in the shot put with a toss of 55-1 1/2. Kucera, a Fremont Bergan graduate, was second at 54-10 3/4. Kirlin finished sixth at 50-11 1/2.

Kirlin, a senior from Missouri Valley, Iowa, also placed fifth in the discus with a personal-best throw of 158-0.

Fremont native CJ Martinez paced the Warriors on the track. He finished second in the 10,000 meters in 34:06.13. Andy Vasquez of Nebraska Wesleyan won the race in 3:15.41.

Jeremiah Harris of MU finished fifth in the 100 meters in 11.15 while teammate Lucas Weyrich was fifth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 15.49.

The Warriors had two runners place in the 5,000 meters. Alex France, a freshman and Millard North graduate, was eighth in 16:51.74 while Cortland Cassidy of Hooper was ninth in 16:54.41. Daniel Olson placed seventh in the 1,500 in 4:16.04.

Another Fremont High graduate, Vivian Sanchez led the MU women by finishing third in the 800 meters in 2:22.22. Braska Patterson placed eighth in the 1,500 in 5:15.26 while Paige Thelen was eighth in the 10,000 in 44:26.14.

Avery Blahauvietz had her personal best in the hammer throw with a mark of 161-5. She finished 13th, but did reach the ‘B’ standard in the event.

Midland will compete Friday and Saturday in the Blue Oval Invitational at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

