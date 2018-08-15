Morgan Bergen didn’t know it at the time, but a horrific football injury put him on a career path as a strength and conditioning coach.
Bergen was a senior at Lincoln Southwest High School in the fall of 2009. The Silver Hawks were playing at Kearney when he he suffered an injury that ended his playing days. He tore his ACL, MCL, both meniscus and fractured his femur.
“I can still remember the moment it happened to this day,” said Bergen, who is the head strength and conditioning coach at Midland University. “It felt like I was falling forever. It lasted only a second, but it seemed like five minutes.”
Bergen went on to attend the University of Nebraska in his hometown. Wanting to stay involved in sports, he spent his first semester pursuing a degree that was connected with athletics, but wasn’t the ideal fit.
“I was coming off of major surgery in high school and sports had been a huge thing in my life,” he said. “I was devastated because I was on crutches for about six months. I did athletic training and sports medicine the first semester. I thought it was really reactive and I was hoping to do something that was proactive. I talked to one of my professors and he told me about strength and conditioning.”
Bergen secured an internship working with former NU conditioning coordinator James Dobson, who is now the head strength coach for the Vanderbilt football team. Bergen worked with Huskers during Bo Pelini’s era as head football coach.
“I was really fortunate to work under James Dobson,” Bergen said. “He was a great mentor and really knows his business.”
Bergen earned degrees in dietetics as well as nutrition, exercise and health science. After graduation, he worked for EXOS in Texas as a performance intern.
“It is a private facility, but their big thing is getting guys ready for the NFL draft,” Bergen said.
Several pro athletes also worked out at EXOS, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and former Baylor University basketball player Quincy Acy, now of the Brooklyn Nets.
After about four months, Bergen returned to Nebraska. He married his wife, Brenna, and completed work on his master’s degree. He was hired at Midland in June of 2017 and has made an impact on the various teams.
“He just knows how to interact and challenge all of our players,” Midland volleyball coach Paul Giesselmann said. “He finds what works for each athlete and (tailors) a program to fit them both physically and mentally.”
Jenny Bair, a starter for the Lady Warriors at outside hitter, said team members have seen improvements in several areas.
“I can’t say enough about how much he has helped all of us,” the Clarinda, Iowa, native said. “All of our numbers have gone up and our verticals have improved. It just shows how knowledgeable he is and how wants us to achieve our goals this season.”
Bergen works with as many of the Midland athletic teams that he can, but he primarily focuses on football, volleyball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and women’s hockey.
“There are just so many hours in a day,” he said. “But I will write the programs and help (incorporate) them for the various teams.”
Lukas Vopnford, a senior running back for the MU football team, said Bergen has been a big influence on him.
“I think every single person on the team could say the same thing,” the Blair native said. “He doesn’t play around and wants us to get better. He is extremely dedicated in what he does.”
Vopnford said it is not uncommon to see Bergen put in a 16-hour work day.
“That dedication rubs off on us,” he said. “He can be extremely hard on us, but he also praises us. He is one of those guys you don’t want to make mad, you just want to please him. Once you please him, it is a big reward to have him on your side. He is extremely respected by the team.”
Bergen understands the challenges that student-athletes might face. He isn’t that many years removed from being a football player himself.
“I can relate to things like having a job, classes and having a girlfriend or boyfriend mad at you,” Bergen said. “I’ve been through that, trust me. I get it and I understand the stress. I really do think that helps me as kind of a selling point to the athletes and helps them buy-in to what we are doing.”
While Bergen pushes the athletes to be their best, he also treats them with respect.
“They are young adults and I treat them as adults,” he said. “If they act like a kid, I will treat them like that but as a strength and conditioning coach I try to also prepare them for the future. You have to be on time, be prepared to go, look people in the eye and have a good handshake. I know I’m not much older than them, but you need those things in life in order to be successful.”
Midland senior linebacker Wyatt Tremayne said Bergen’s message has gotten through to the Warriors.
“Coach Bergen is one of the best in the nation as far as preparing us,” he said. “I think this is the best conditioned team we’ve had since I’ve been here. He has done a great job.”
Bair said various players, especially freshmen, have been amazed at the gains they have made under Bergen’s guidance. The coach said that is especially gratifying to him.
“I enjoy seeing kids improve,” he said. “Just that surprise on their face when they see what they can actually do. The human body is the coolest thing out there. It is an amazing machine and I love to see how fast kids can run, how much they can lift or how high they can jump. I like to show them what they can do and also help them build their confidence.”
Sometimes his mind will drift off to that game in Kearney nine years ago when his athletic career got derailed.
“I’ve questioned a lot of things since it happened,” he said about his prep injury. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been blessed with a lot of opportunities. I know it sounds weird, but I am thankful for what happened because it put me on the path that I am now on.”