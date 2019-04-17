{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

Michaela Jackson's pinch-hit home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh lifted Midland University to a 4-3 win over Concordia in the second game of a softball doubleheader Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won the opener 1-0.

Angela Brazil had two hits and two RBI for MU. Kylie Engelman had one hit and a RBI. Bobbi Singleton added a double while Andrea Cespedes and Sierra Athrow contributed one hit apiece.

Jaylee Hinrichs pitched a scoreless inning of relief to get the win. Hailee Fliam worked the first six innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and three walks. She struck out four.

