Daniel Jahn doesn't know first-hand what the term "benchwarmer" means.
Ever since Jahn arrived at Midland University as a freshman in the fall of 2016, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman has been a starter for Coach Jeff Jamrog.
"He is one of the best I've been around," Jamrog said during the Great Plains Athletic Conference Media Day in Sioux City, Iowa. "He is a two-time second-team all-conference selection. This year he'll get first team and (could be) an All-American. I think he is that good of a football player."
Jahn and teammate Ethan Butler, also a four-year starter on the offensive line, came to Midland after helping Millard North win the 2015 Class A state championship. The two played for legendary coach Fred Petito.
"It was awesome playing for him," said Jahn, who captured Super State honors as a senior. "He was a great mentor and coach. He talked about a lot of things that could set you up for success -- not just football, but after football. He talked about a lot of the things that Coach Jamrog talks about, which I really like."
Jahn was recruited by several colleges, including Wayne State and Peru State, but ultimately chose the Warriors where Jamrog was beginning his first season as head coach.
"The reason I chose Midland was because of the coaches," he said. "I felt like it was kind of like a family there and that the coaches really cared about me. They would call every day or every other day just to make sure everything was going all right. That just really appealed to me."
Jahn was inserted in the starting lineup at left guard for the first game of his freshman year.
"It was a huge jump for me," Jahn said. "I have to be honest, I was super nervous starting out. We had Coach (Mike) Caputo at the time and he really slowed things down because he knew some of us were freshmen starters. He took time to make sure we were all set and ready to go. It just took a lot of preparation to be ready."
The baptism by fire was also made a bit easier by having Butler there going through the same process.
"That was good, especially since we were right next to each other on the line," Jahn said. "I think we work really well together, but it was nice to have someone going through the same experience of starting as a freshman and getting thrown in there."
Jahn and Butler have switched positions during fall camp. Jahn has shifted to tackle with Butler moving to guard for new offensive coordinator Wes Fleming. Jahn believes the potential is there for a memorable season for the Warriors.
"We've kind of hit the ground running this year," Jahn said. "We all wanted to get back to work. We're very optimistic about this year. We have some new coaches and a lot of returning guys, which is good to see."
The Warriors have a pair of battle-tested quarterbacks in seniors Payton Nelson and Noah Oswald, some running back weapons in Keenan Smith and Garry Cannon and a veteran offensive line, including junior center Alex Irwin, tackle Clayton Wittmayer, guard Riley Williams, the two Millard North products and Millard South graduate Zach Wilson.
"We have a lot of experience in that room," Jahn said. "I think we're all pretty optimistic about our line."
Jahn is on schedule to graduate in May with a degree in accounting. He plans on eventually getting his CPA license and working for a public accounting firm, but first he wants to help Midland improve on its 7-4 record of a year ago.
"Our goal is to be the best we can be every single day," he said. "That is for academics, football and all (aspects) of your life. It really comes down to doing the little things right that build you up for success in the bigger picture. That is something the coaches here really stress a lot."
The Warriors open the season at 6 Saturday night in Winfield, Kansas, against Southwestern College.