Midland Warrior

Katie Merchant scattered seven hits and Sydney Prussia hit a solo home run to spark Jamestown to a 3-1 win over Midland University on Friday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Tournament.

Jamestown advances to the championship round Saturday against Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa.

Midland, who earned a share of the GPAC regular season championship, has already qualified for the NAIA Tournament.

Jaylee Hinrichs took the loss. She allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 11.

Katlin Anders had three hits and one RBI for Midland. Jamie Phares added two hits.

Merchant walked one batter and struck out six. 

