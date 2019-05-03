Katie Merchant scattered seven hits and Sydney Prussia hit a solo home run to spark Jamestown to a 3-1 win over Midland University on Friday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Tournament.
Jamestown advances to the championship round Saturday against Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa.
Midland, who earned a share of the GPAC regular season championship, has already qualified for the NAIA Tournament.
Jaylee Hinrichs took the loss. She allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 11.
Katlin Anders had three hits and one RBI for Midland. Jamie Phares added two hits.
Merchant walked one batter and struck out six.