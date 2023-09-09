The play call for Midland’s PAT unit is simple. The sideline hollers out “Money,” and on trots kicker Jared Quinonez.

Money is exactly what the senior kicker from Tijuana, Mexico has been for the Warriors since he set foot on campus.

Quinonez stamped his name into the Midland record book last Saturday against Jamestown, becoming the program’s all-time leader in extra points made.

“It means a lot to have a personal record, but I see it as a team record because they’re the one that got me there,” Quinonez.

“I thought I was never going to play again, so to be able to play four years and create a legacy, it means a lot to me,” Quinonez said.

A 10 for 10 effort on field goals and 38 of 43 on extra points during his final high school season wasn’t enough to garner any football offers coming out of Mater Dei Catholic High School in San Diego, California. So Quinonez settled on starting university in Mexico with the plan of becoming a lawyer.

That was until the Midland coaching staff reached out over social media to see if they could get the kicker to come to Fremont.

“I thought I was never going to play again, so to play for four years and create a legacy, that means a lot,” Quinonez said.

He converted all 34 PATs and a pair of field goals as a freshman during the shortened 2020 COVID season then followed it up with a 35 PAT and 12 FG sophomore campaign.

“After that first year, that’s when I got the love back for the game and just kept grinding,” Quinonez said.

He remained perfect on PAT through his junior season, converting 32 of 32 to become just the third player in NAIA history to reach triple-digits in consecutive PATs made at 101. (The all-time leader is Sioux Falls’ Braden Wieking, who made 139 straight between 2009 and 2010.)

He extended that record to 102 with his first kick of 2023 before he missed for the first time in his college career after Midland’s opening score of the second half.

“That was a heartbreaker,” Quinonez said. “I couldn’t tell you what happened. Coming off my foot, it felt good. I was probably just too anxious and picked my head up too quick.”

Quinonez hasn’t missed since, going 5-for-5 against the Jimmies to surpass the previous program career PAT record of 105.

There are still more records for Quinonez to conquer. He enters Saturday’s match-up with 197 career points, one shy of moving into a tie for fifth all-time in Midland history with Rick Klug. He needs 56 points to pass Lawrence Horn, who has held the record since the 1920’s.

Kickoff against Briar Cliff Saturday at Heedum Field is set for 1 p.m.