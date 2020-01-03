Jamestown used a 12-0 second-half run to rally past Midland University 85-76 on Thursday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.
The Warriors fall to 5-11 overall, including 1-7 in the GPAC, while the Jimmies improve to 9-5, including 4-4 in the league.
The Jimmies shot 59 percent from the field in the first half, but only led MU 44-43 at the intermission. Amanda Hansen of the Warriors hit a field goal with 5:10 left in the third quarter that put MU ahead 54-50. A Hansen layup with :46 left in the period increased the lead to 64-57 before Kia Tower’s basket cut the deficit to five points entering the final quarter.
Hansen’s 3 with 7:04 left in the game put the Warriors up 67-61, but a Correy Hickman trey started the 12-0 run by the Jimmies. Makenna Sullivan ended the MU scoring drought with a pair of free throws with 3:50 left that cut the lead to 73-69. Midland got as close as 75-73 with 1:57 remaining on Maddie Meadows’ 3, but Hickman and Tower hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
The Jimmies committed 23 turnovers compared to 15 for MU. Jamestown outrebounded the Warriors 37-24 and shot better from the floor 52.5 percent to 39 percent.
Hansen led Midland with 25 points while Meadows added 23, including a 5-for-7 performance from 3-point land. Meadows also had nine rebounds while Sullivan had five assists and four steals.
Fremont High School graduate Sam Shepard and Peyton Wingert contributed seven points each.
Sophomore Noelle Josephson scored a career-high 21 points for the Jimmies while Tower added 12. Hickman (11) and Hannah DeMars (10) also hit double figures.
Makensi Higlin had seven rebounds and Olivia Anderson finished with five assists.
Midland will host Briar Cliff at 2 Saturday afternoon in the Wikert Event Center. Jamestown hosts Hastings at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Box Score
Jamestown 25 19 15 26 — 85
Midland 25 18 21 12 — 76
Jamestown — Noelle Josephson 21, Hannah DeMars 10, Paig Schmidt 8, Olivia Anderson 7, Kia Tower 12, Correy Hickman 11, Macy Nilsen 9, Mackensi Higlin 5, Courtney Mosloski 2.
Midland — Amanda Hansen 25, Maddie Meadows 23, Makenna Sullivan 5, Katy Gathje 4, Lexi Kraft 3, Peyton Wingert 7, Sam Shepard 7, Casey Thompsn 1, Emma Shepard 1.