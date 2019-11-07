Jamestown benefited from a Midland own goal in the 66th minute to upset the Warriors 2-1 Wednesday night in the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament.
Karl Gatiramu’s corner kick resulted in the ball deflecting off a Warrior defender for the go-ahead score on a cold and blustery night at Heedum Field.
The win improves the seventh-seeded Jimmies to 8-8-2 while the second-seeded Warriors fall to 13-4-2. The loss snaps an 11-game unbeaten streak for the Warriors, who beat Jamestown 2-1 in overtime earlier this season.
“Unfortunately we picked the most important game in the season to put together our worst performance,” Midland coach Raphael Martinez said. “After Jamestown scored early they only grew in confidence and belief that they could win the game. They outplayed us in all facets of the game and deserved to advance in the conference tournament. We wish them the best of luck.”
Jamestown made its only shot in the first half count. Diego Valle scored in the fifth minute off an assist from Gatiramu.
Midland, playing with the wind, finally broke through in the 42nd minute. Freshman Yannick Pohland scored on a header off a corner kick from Eli Draves.
The Warriors outshot the Jimmies 16-8. Jake Askew had seven saves for the Jimmies while Matthew Ricci had one save for MU.
By virtue of placing second in the GPAC regular season standings, Midland can still receive an automatic berth to the NAIA Tournament if the regular season champions, the Morningside Mustangs, win the league tournament.
Morningside won its opening round match 2-0 over Mount Marty on Wednesday and will host fourth-seeded Briar Cliff this at 6 Saturday night in the semifinals.
Jamestown will now play at 7 Saturday night at third-seeded Hastings.