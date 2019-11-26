KEARNEY -- Midland University competed recently at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Younes Hospitality Wrestling Open.
The Warriors had five wrestlers compete in the event at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Beau Kaup, a freshman from Hooper, won his second match during the tournament in the 141-pound division. The Logan View graduate won by fall in 3:40 against Isaac Garcia of New Mexico Highlands.
Cesar Sandoval, a freshman from Plattsmouth, also notched a win for the Warriors. In his second match of the competition, he picked up a 12-4 major decision over Christian Elmore of Colorado Mesa.
Another MU freshman, Jeshua Castiloo, won a pair of matches by forfeits.
Bryson Jensen (149) and Prestin Vondra (141) finished 0-2 in their respective divisions.
Iowa Western won the team title with 200 points while the Colorado School of Mines was second with 145.5. Chadron State (120.5) and Colorado Mesa (118.5) were third and fourth, respectively.
Midland will compete at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 in Crete for the Doane Open.