LINCOLN -- Reid Kirlin led the Midland University track team recently at the Prairie Wolf Track Invitational.
The Missouri Valley, Iowa, native won the men's hammer throw with a toss of 177-10. He also placed third in the discus with a mark of 164-3 and was sixth in the shot put (50-9 1/4).
On the track, Emporia, Kansas, native Jonathan Quintanilla placed fourth in the 200 meters in 23.40. He was also sixth in the 100 in 11.60. Teammate Branden Mills finished fifth in the 100 meters in 11.58.
Lucas Weyrich, who had been battling an illness, had the top qualifying time in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.23. However, the freshman suffered a lower leg injury that kept him from competing in the finals.
Fremont High School graduate Jake Weston, competing for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, finished second in the 1,500 meters in 4:10.05. Ryan Flood, who was unattached, won the race in 4:09.05.
Another FHS graduate, Preston Decker, finished third in the 5,000 meters. Competing for Nebraska Wesleyan, Decker ran a 15:57.33. Teammate Clay Simpson won the race in 15:23.73.
Jericha Fox of the Lady Warriors was fifth in the 200 meters in 27.30. She was also 11th in the long jump (16-8 3/4).
Several MU athletes also competed at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. The field was comprised mainly of NCAA Division I athletes.
FHS graduate Nathan Houser was the Warriors' top finisher. He placed 16th in the hammer throw with a mark of 189-10. Teammate Seth Sabata was 17th at 186-9.
Sabata and freshman Dylan Kucera both competed in the shot put. Sabata finished 22nd with a toss of 51-10 while Kucera, a Fremont Bergan graduate, was 23rd at 51-0 3/4.
The Warriors will compete Friday and Saturday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships in Yankton, S.D.
Mount Marty will host the meet starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday.