OMAHA, Neb. – Midland University’s women’s basketball team picked up its first Great Plains Athletic Conference win by downing the College of Saint Mary 71-54 on Saturday night.
The win moves Midland to 4-4 on the year and 1-2 in GPAC play.
Freshman Lexi Kraft led the Warriors with 13 points while sophomore Casey Thompson chipped in 11 points. Senior Amanda Hansen contributed 10 points on the night. Sophomore Lexis Haase led all players with nine rebounds and sophomore Peyton Wingert followed with seven rebounds go to along with seven points.
Midland will play at noon Wednesday at Hastings.