CRETE — Archbishop Bergan graduate Dylan Kucera and Fremont native Ross McMahon had memorable performances recently for Midland University at the Ward Haylett Indoor Track Invitational.
Kucera, a sophomore, set a new school record and reached the NAIA ‘A’ qualifying standard for nationals while winning the shot put with a toss of 56-8. Kucera also hit the ‘A’ standard with a 56-8 toss in the weight event to place fourth.
McMahon, a Fremont High graduate, also earned a berth to nationals by clearing 6-8 1/4 in the high jump. The freshman placed second in his first collegiate indoor meet.
Ajack Waikur of Doane won the high jump with a mark of 6-9 1/2. Levi Sudbeck of the Tigers was third at 6-7.
“This was one of the best season opening meets we’ve had during my time at Midland,” Midland coach Daniel Gerber said. “There were a lot of strong performances in all event areas. It was an incredibly well-rounded performance by our team.”
Doane hosted the event that included schools from the NJCAA (Iowa Western), NAIA (the Warriors, Tigers, Hastings, Mount Marty, and William Penn) and NCAA (Wayne State).
Seth Sabata of MU also reached the ‘A’ standard in the shot put and weight throw. He was second in the shot with a toss of 54-3 1/4 and was third in the weight throw (60-8). It is the fourth time the Columbus native has qualified for indoor nationals.
You have free articles remaining.
Jonathan Quintanilla placed fifth in the 400 meters in 52.42. Daniel Olson finished sixth in the mile (4:40.86) while Adrien Patigny was seventh in the 60 meters (7.17).
Fremont High graduate Brock Hegarty, who now competes for Wayne State, was seventh in the mile run in 4:45.96.
Another FHS graduate, Vivian Sanchez, was one of the leaders for the MU women. She finished third in the mile in 5:53.55.
Sophomore Cienna Womack placed in three events, including finishing third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.45). She also placed fourth in the triple jump (33-0 1/4) and sixth in the long jump (16-8).
Malcolm sophomore Morgan Teten finished fourth in the 800 meters in 2:56.15 while Kylee Edmonds was sixth in the 60 meters (8.26) and pole vault (10-2 3/4).
Midland will compete Friday and Saturday at the Graduate Classic in Lincoln.