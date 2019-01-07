JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Midland University rebounded from Wednesday’s six-point home loss to Briar Cliff by defeating Jamestown 77-65 on Saturday afternoon.
The win improves the 24th-ranked Lady Warriors to 10-7 overall, including 5-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown falls to 10-9 overall, including 4-7 in the league.
Midland closed the first half with a 14-3 scoring run to lead 39-25 at halftime.
Jenna Doyle’s basket helped the Jimmies cut the deficit to 40-32 with 8:02 left in the third quarter, but Midland went on an 8-0 run to seize control.
The Jimmies hit 10 of 15 shots from the field in the fourth quarter to cut a 21-point deficit down to seven with 2:40 remaining. The Lady Warriors, though, protected the lead by converting 7 of 8 free throws in the closing minutes.
The Lady Warriors only shot 43.4 percent from the field, but connected on 26 of 31 free throw attempts (83.9 percent). MU also outrebounded the Jimmies 36-27 with Maddie Egr grabbing a team-best eight.
Junior Amanda Hansen led the scoring for the Lady Warriors with 16 points. The West Point native hit 4 of 7 shots from the field and 6 of 8 free throws. She also added four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Freshman Lexis Haase added 13 points and helped MU to a 38-25 advantage in bench scoring. Sophomore reserve Katy Gathje added 10 points.
Egr was the other Lady Warrior in double figures as she finished with 11 points and added two blocks and two steals.
Doyle led the Jimmies with 17 points while Allison Jablonsky came off the bench to notch 12 points.
Midland will host Doane at 6 Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center. The Lady Warriors picked up a 66-47 win in Crete on Nov. 14.
Box Score
MIDLAND (77) — Amanda Hansen 16, Maddie Egr 11, Makenna Sullivan 6, Maddie Meadows 4, Madison Severson 2, Lexis Haase 13, Katy Gathje 10, Peyton Wingert 6, Casey Thompson 4, Samm Ashinda 3, Sam Shepard 2.
JAMESTOWN (65) — Jenna Doyle 17, Mya Buffetta 9, Noelle Josephson 7, Emma Stoehr 5, Paige Schmidt 2, Allison Jablonsky 12, Olivia Anderson 7, Mackensi Higlin 4, Lissy McCulloch 2.