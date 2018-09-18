LINCOLN -- Midland University captured the women's team championship Monday in the Nebraska Wesleyan Fall Classic at Highlands Golf Course.
The Lady Warriors shot a 668 over the two-day event -- 61 shots ahead of the second-place host school.
Junior Tiffany Scheele won the individual championship with a 158 -- four strokes ahead of runner-up Peyton Savington from NWU.
Other top finishers for the Lady Warriors were: Freshman Sophie Hart (third, 169), senior Jessica Rehtus (fourth, 170), freshman Mateya Peters (fifth, 171), and senior Paige Mestl (sixth, 176).
Midland will compete Thursday at the Northwestern Invite in Orange City, Iowa.