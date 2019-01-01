LINCOLN -- Midland University turned its match-up with former Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Nebraska Wesleyan into a one-sided affair Sunday afternoon.
The 24th-ranked Lady Warriors got a double-double from Yutan native Maddie Egr on their way to defeating the NCAA Division III Prairie Wolves 91-61 at Snyder Arena.
Egr finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds to spark MU. The 6-0 senior added four blocked shots, three assists and two steals as Midland improved to 9-6.
The Lady Warriors got six points from Egr and three from Amanda Hansen to break to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. The advantage grew to 22-10 entering the second period.
Caitlin Navratil's layup helped NWU close to 27-22 with 6:19 left in the half, but Midland answered with a 19-8 run to end the quarter. Fremont High School graduate Sam Shepard had eight points during the run, including a 3-point basket.
Midland led 69-52 after three quarters and outscored the host squad 22-9 in the final 10 minutes.
Madison Severson had 16 points for the Lady Warriors, including a 4 of 8 performance from 3-point territory. Shepard added 13 points and three rebounds in 21 minutes of action.
The Lady Warriors only hit 29 of 73 shots (39.7 percent) from the field, including 9 of 33 (27.3 percent) on 3-point tries, but they converted 24 of 29 free throws (82.8 percent).
Midland also forced 21 turnovers while only committing 16. The Lady Warriors also won the rebounding battle 53-38. Freshman Lexis Haase had nine.
Klaire Phillips led Weselyan with 21 points and Navratil added 14.
Midland will host Briar Cliff at 6 Wednesday night in a GPAC game in the Wikert Event Center.