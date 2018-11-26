FAYETTE, Mo. – It was an early season rematch on Saturday afternoon as Midland University traveled to take on No. 11-ranked Central Methodist University.
The Lady Warriors and Eagles faced each other in the season opener for both squads on Halloween with Midland coming away with the victory at home. This time around it was the Eagles who came out on top with a 68-61 win.
CMU jumped out early with an 8-2 run to start the game and led by seven points after the first quarter. The Eagles expanded their lead to 15 points at halftime.
Midland battled back in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 19-11 but never could get closer than four points in the second half. The fourth quarter saw the two teams play even, each scoring 20, as the Eagles picked up their fourth win of the year. They are now 4-2 on the season while the Lady Warriors fall to 5-3.
Maddie Egr paced the Warriors with 23 points and nine rebounds, both team-highs. Amanda Hansen and Sam Shepard both netted 11 points apiece.
Midland shot 43.4 percent from the field and just 25 percent (5-20) from behind the arc. The Warriors struggled at the free throw line as well, going 10-for-17 for 59 percent.
Central Methodist only hit 37 percent from the field, including 16 percent from 3-point land, but the Eagles were 14 of 19 from the foul line.
The loss drops Midland to 5-3 overall, including 2-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Lady Warriors will host Hastings, 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the league at 6 Wednesday night in the Wikert Event Center.