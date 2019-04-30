Midland University has secured an automatic berth to the NAIA Softball Tournament.
The Lady Warriors completed the regular season on Monday by splitting a doubleheader at Christensen Field against Northwestern. MU won the opener 6-2 before falling 9-1 in five innings of the second game.
The 22nd-ranked Lady Warriors improved to 28-8 overall, including 18-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. MU shares the regular-season league championship with Morningside, 25-8 overall and 18-4 in the GPAC.
MU is the top seed for the GPAC Tournament set to begin Thursday. The Lady Warriors own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mustangs. Both schools will serve as hosts of four-team brackets.
Jaylee Hinrichs help MU clinch a share of the title by throwing a complete game in the opener. The senior struck out 19 Red Raiders and allowed only two earned runs.
Katlin Anders hit a two-run home run in the third inning to spark MU to an early lead. Anders tied Mount Marty’s Amber Writer for the league lead in long balls this season.
Northwestern made it 2-1 in the fourth on Devni Dreesen’s RBI single, but Kylie Engleman’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the inning made it 3-1.
Jennifer Boeve hit a rare home run off of Hinrichs in the sixth, but Madison Plummer hit a RBI double and Engleman blasted a two-run home in the bottom of the inning.
Hinirchs improved her record to 19-4 and secured the GPAC ERA crown (1.09).
Hinrichs and her MU senior teammates were honored on Senior Day. Alexis Ramirez, Stephanie Norrick, Plummer, and Jamie Phares all started game two.
Northwestern scored eight runs in the fourth on its way to handing Midland freshman Hailee Fliam the loss.
Sierra Athow homered to account for MU’s lone run.
Anders (.527) and Athow (.443) finished 1-2 in the race for the GPAC batting title. It was the second time Anders has won it in her career.
Anders also led the GPAC in slugging percentage (.955), on-base percentage (.573), hits (59), total bases (107).
In addition to the ERA crown, Hinrichs led the league in opponent batting average (.131) and strikeouts (224).
Northwestern will play fifth-seeded Jamestown at noon Thursday at Christensen Field. MU will play eighth-seeded Dordt at 2 p.m. The winners face off at 4 with the losers’ bracket game set for 6.
Play will continue on Friday with the eventual winners from the Midland and Morningside brackets playing a best-of-three series Saturday at the highest remaining seed.