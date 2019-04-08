Midland University extended its softball winning streak to 13 games by sweeping doubleheaders from a pair of Great Plains Athletic Conference teams recently.
The 21st-ranked Lady Warriors improved to 16-4 overall, including 6-0 in the GPAC, by sweeping Dakota Wesleyan 7-1 and 6-1 on Friday and Jamestown 5-0 and 9-1 on Saturday.
Senior Jaylee Hinrichs got the win in the opener against DWU. She only allowed two hits while striking out 12. The only run she gave up came on a solo home run by Amber Budmark in the third inning.
Katlin Anders led Midland with a three-run homer. Freshman Brianna Brabec drove in two runs as the Lady Warriors pounded out 14 hits. Angela Brazil and Sierra Athow had one RBI apiece.
In the second game, freshman Hailee Fliam improved to 4-2 by scattering nine hits and just walking one.
Athow drove in three runs. Anders, Alex Van der Werf, and Shelbi Larson each added RBI.
Hinrichs moved to 9-2 on Saturday by tossing a one-hitter against the Jimmies. She struck out 11.
Brazil hit a solo home run and belted a double to lead Midland's offensive attack. Jamie Phares added a home run while Bobbi Singleton drove in a run during the shutout victory.
Jamestown did break to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first of the second game, thanks to a pair of Midland errors.
Fliam didn't let the rough defensive start affect her. She only allowed one hit in the five-inning game. She struck out one.
Midland responded right back in the first inning. Andrea Cespedes walked and eventually scored on a passed ball.
MU would take the lead for good on a two-run double by Phares in the second inning. The Lady Warriors would add three more in the third on the strength of Brazil's two-run homer.
Singleton finished the scoring with a three-run homer in the fifth to end the game early due to run rule.
After allowing a combined three runs in four games, Hinrichs (0.87) and Fliam (1.58) rank first and second in the GPAC in ERA. Hinrichs is also ninth in the nation in that category.