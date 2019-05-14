SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Midland University errors doomed the Lady Warriors on Tuesday in the NAIA Softball Championship Opening Round.
Indiana University Southeast took advantage of the two miscues to break up a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. The Grenadiers went on to defeat Midland 1-0.
Becca Schoenung led of the fourth by reaching on an error. Schoenung moved to second on Baylee Krueger’s sacrifice bunt. Justice Kline then reached on an error with Schoenung moving to third. Schoenung later scored on a stolen base.
Jaylee Hinrichs took the loss. She only allowed one hit and didn’t walk a batter while striking out 11. Schoenung got the win. She only allowed a single by Brianna Brabec in six innings of work. Emily Weiss got the save.
Midland opened play Monday with a 6-1 loss to 14th-ranked Baker University. Hinrichs took the loss and struck out seven.
Katlin Anders had a single while Sierra Athow doubled for MU. Bobbi Singleton had one RBI.
Olivia Brees threw a complete game two-hitter to get the win. She struck out 13.