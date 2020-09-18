Lady Warriors fall in season opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Midland women’s soccer team lost its season opener 2-1 on the road at the University of Jamestown Thursday.

The first half featured physical play as both teams got a feel for the pace of play.

Senior goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen would notch her first save of the season just three minutes into the contest and again at the nine-minute mark. The Warriors got their offense firing soon after as junior Bailey Locano tested the opposing keeper with a pair of shots.

Another save by the Jimmies keeper looked to stagger Midland’s offensive pressure, but the relief would be short-lived as moments later Locano found the back of the net to give the Warriors a 1-0 edge in the 25th minute.

Defense ruled the remainder of the opening half as the 1-0 lead would hold heading into intermission. Midland outshot Jamestown 7-5 in the first half while both teams sent three shots on goal.