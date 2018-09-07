Eighth-ranked Midland University took care of Mount Marty in a quick fashion Thursday night as the Lady Warriors prevailed 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 in the Wikert Event Center.
The Lady Warriors controlled the net all night as they floored 34 balls compared to 14 by Mount Marty. MU also had 11 blocks.
Priscilla O’Dowd had 11 kills and 11 digs while hitting .688 on the night. Six other MU players registered kills on the night, including Taylor Petersen with six and Jenny Bair with five. Jessica Peters added four kills and 28 set assists.
“I was disappointed tonight in our energy level,” MU coach Paul Giesselmann said. “We didn’t pass well. You have to give Mount Marty credit. I thought they won the serve-pass part of the match."
Midland, 10-2 overall and 2-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, will face Concordia, 9-0 and 1-0 in the GPAC, at 7:30 Tuesday night in Seward.