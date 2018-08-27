PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — The 11th-ranked Midland University volleyball team extended its winning streak to five games by going 3-0 at the SXU/TCC Crossover Tournament.
On Friday, the Lady Warriors beat Roosevelt University 25-22, 25-10, 25-14 and then downed Judson University 25-10, 25-20, 25-14.
On Saturday, MU defeated Trinity Christian College 25-20, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20.
All-American middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd led the way against Trinity with 16 kills. Maggie Hiatt added 15 and Jenny Bair finished with 11.
Midland hit .247 for the match. Jessica Peters had 44 set assists and 13 digs. Jaisa Russell had 14 digs and O’Dowd added 12.
“We played much better today against a very good team that qualified for the national tournament last year,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “We still need to work on playing a lot more consistent, but it was a good 3-0 weekend for the team.”
Against Roosevelt, MU hit .259 with 32 kills. O’Dowd and Taylor Petersen led MU with eight kills apiece. Freshman Kaitlynn Simon had a team-best six aces.
Peters finished with 27 set assists and seven digs.
Against Judson, MU hit .536 in the opening set and rolled from there.
Brooke Fredrickson, a freshman outside hitter from North Bend. led the Lady Warriors with 11 kills. O’Dowd added 10.
“Even thought we got the sweep in the first match, I think the team was disappointed in how they played,” Giesselmann said. “However, I liked how they regrouped and played in the second match. Our serve was good again and our passing was much improved from earlier in the week.”
Peters had 30 assists and 15 digs.
The Lady Warriors, 6-1, will host Carroll College at 7 Thursday night at the Wikert Event Center.