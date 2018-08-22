Not only was Peru State facing the No. 11-ranked team in the nation Wednesday night, the Bobcats had to play in front of record-setting crowd for Midland University.
The Lady Warriors defeated Peru State 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 before a crowd of 2,123 at the Wikert Event Center. The win improves the Lady Warriors to 3-1.
"Our fans are unbelievable," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "This just says so much about Midland University. The students were awesome tonight and the community comes out to support these girls because they are mostly hard working Nebraska kids."
A kill by Nadja Janjevic gave Peru State a 7-5 lead in the opening set. Midland battled back to take the lead. Freshman Kaitlynn Simon sparked the Lady Warriors by serving three straight aces to extend the advantage to 19-12.
Simon finished with a team-best four aces while fellow freshman Brooke Fredrickson, a graduate of North Bend Central, added two. Fredrickson also had four kills, three blocks and six digs.
"Kaitlynn came in and kind of helped us turn the corner in Game 1," Giesselmann said. "I thought Brooke did a nice job of serving and passing. I know neither one has ever played in an atmosphere quite like this so I'm sure they were nervous. They'll just keep getting better."
A Sydney Morehouse kill wrapped up the first set for MU. In the second, a Fredrickson ace put MU up 8-3. The Bobcats closed to 14-12 on a kill by Tyra Mollhoff, but a kill by Maggie Hiatt and two kills by Priscilla O'Dowd helped MU extend the advantage to 20-12.
Peru State pulled within 22-15, but kills by Jessica Peters and Taylor Petersen helped MU close the set on a 3-0 run.
Midland hit .206 in the opening set and .400 in the second before slipping to .167 in the third. The Lady Warriors hit .247 for the match.
"We didn't play that well tonight," Giesselmann said. "We only hit .247 and should've hit over .300. We had too many mental mistakes. Our serving was the best part of the night. We got them out of system at times, but there are a lot of little things we can clean up yet."
The Lady Warriors were without the services of senior outside hitter Jenny Bair. The Clarinda, Iowa, native sprained an ankle in the Evangel Tournament last week. Her status is day-to-day. Shelby Bretschneider, a 2017 starter at right side hitter, has been lost for the year due to a torn ACL. She was expected to play outside hitter this season.
"We are still doing some things with our rotation," Giesselmann said.
Kira Shapiro's kill helped the Bobcats cut MU's lead to 20-18 in the third game, but Petersen's kill started a 5-0 Midland run to end the match.
Hiatt led Midland with 10 kills while O'Dowd had eight kills and three blocks. Peters finished with 21 set assists and five digs.
Midland faces Roosevelt University at 4 Friday afternoon in Chicago.