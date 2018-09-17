Midland University improved to 4-1 by downing a shorthanded Presentation College squad in women's soccer Sunday afternoon.
Presentation was at a disadvantage from the opening whistle as the Saints only had 11 players active for their second game in as many days.
Bailey Locano opened the scoring off an assist from Hannah Stewart. Jericha Fox capped off the first-half scoring as she took a corner kick from Rachel Smith, and found the back post to make it 2-0.
In the second half, junior Nayeli Rodriguez scored in the 61st minute. Six minutes later, PT Perez played a ball into the 18-yard box from a free kick, and Brittany Llanes smashed the ball to the back post to complete the scoring.
Goalie Rachel Thigpen and the back line controlled the tempo of the game. It was Midland's third shutout of the season.
Midland, 4-1, faces Doane at Wednesday night in Crete.