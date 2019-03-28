Midland University stretch of road games ended Wednesday, but the Lady Warriors’ winning ways did not.
The 21st-ranked Lady Warriors swept Hastings 6-2 and 9-1 to open Great Plains Athletic Conference play at Christensen Field and extend their winning streak to nine games. Midland improves to 12-4 overall while the Broncos fall to 8-10.
In the opener, Julia Reimer’s RBI single in the top of the fourth put the Broncos up 1-0. MU answered in the bottom of the inning. Bobbi Singleton doubled and was replaced by pinch-runner Emily Neujahr. After Angela Brazil reached safely on an error, Brazil and Neujahr executed a double steal to tie it.
Hastings pitcher Josie Bumgardner encountered bigger problems in the fifth.
Brianna Brabec, a freshman from Wahoo, led off with a double. After Jamie Phares moved Brabec to third with a sacrifice bunt, Andrea Cespedes made it 2-1 with a RBI single.
One out later, Katlin Anders walked. Sierra Athrow followed with a RBI single. Singleton made it 5-1 with a two-run double before Brazil ripped a run-scoring single.
Senior Jaylee Hinrichs only allowed one run on three hits in six innings of work to get the win. She struck out 13 and walked only one batter. Freshman Michaela Jackson pitched the seventh and allowed an unearned run.
In the second game, Tatiem Bender’s RBI double put Hastings up 1-0 in the first inning. MU countered in the bottom of the inning. Cespedes doubled and came around to score on Alex Van Der Werf’s single.
The Lady Warriors took the lead for good with four runs in the second. Cespedes and Athow had run-scoring singles and MU was helped by a Hastings error.
Van Der Werf singled to lead off the fourth and later scored when Anders homered to left field. Anders went 2-for-4 with three RBI in the victory.
The game ended by eight-run rule in the sixth. Singleton’s two-run double provided the final margin.
Hailee Fliam, a freshman who played prep ball at Millard South, overcame a shaky first to get the win. She allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate. Sarah Burger took the loss for the Broncos.
Midland had 16 hits in the victory, including three each from Cespedes, Van Der Werf and Athow.
Midland returns to the road on Saturday when they travel to Sioux Center, Iowa, to face Dordt, 10-9 overall and 4-0 in the GPAC. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m.