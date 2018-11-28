SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Unranked Aquinas (Michigan) got Midland University’s attention on Tuesday by upsetting third-ranked Columbia (Missouri) in pool play.
“They were the underdog coming into our pool,” Midland middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd said. “Watching them (against Columbia) we could tell they were a really good team. They handled Columbia very well so we knew this would be a tough match today.”
The 14th-ranked Lady Warriors weren’t about to become another upset victim to the Saints. O’Dowd had a team-best 14 kills and hit .429 as Midland swept Aquinas 25-21, 30-28, 25-16.
Aquinas led 17-14 in the first set, but Midland went on a 5-1 run that was capped by a Jenny Bair kill. After Aquinas tied it at 20, the Lady Warriors went on another 5-1 run that was capped by another Bair kill.
In the second game, Midland trailed 24-23 and 28-27, but stayed alive. After it was 28-28, Jessica Peters’ ace put the Lady Warriors ahead for good. Maggie Hiatt and Sydney Morehouse combined on a block to close it out.
“I was talking with the coaching staff between games two and three and we were looking at the stat sheet,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “I said to them that I didn’t know how we were up 2-0 because we were getting beat in every category there is statistically, except on the scoreboard. I think it just says a lot about our team. We keep batting and grinding and finding ways to win.”
Aquinas led 14-12 in the third set, but Midland was dominant the rest of the way. The Lady Warriors end the match on a 13-2 run.
Bair and Morehouse had eight kills apiece for Midland. Taylor Petersen added six kills and North Bend freshman Brooke Fredrickson had four kills and two aces. Morehouse had a solo block and assisted on three others. Peters had 37 set assists and two aces.
Jaclyn Rozell led Aquinas with 10 kills and Kristin Danielson added seven.
Midland improves to 2-0 in the pool and will play Columbia at 4 Thursday afternoon.