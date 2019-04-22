CRETE -- Midland University swept a softball doubleheader from Doane on Saturday, 6-1 and 13-5 in six innings.
In the opener, junior Katlin Anders went 3-4 at the plate with two home runs and a triple. She also had four RBI.
Jaylee Hinrichs was on her game again in game one, pitching a one-hitter complete game while striking out nine hitters to improve her record to 16-4.
In the second game, Angela Brazil blasted a grand slam to lead Midland. Kylie Engleman added a two-run homer for MU.
Hailiee Fliam got the win.
Midland faces Mount Marty on Tuesday in Yankton, S.D.