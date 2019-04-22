{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

CRETE -- Midland University swept a softball doubleheader from Doane on Saturday, 6-1 and 13-5 in six innings.

In the opener, junior Katlin Anders went 3-4 at the plate with two home runs and a triple. She also had four RBI.

Jaylee Hinrichs was on her game again in game one, pitching a one-hitter complete game while striking out nine hitters to improve her record to 16-4.

In the second game, Angela Brazil blasted a grand slam to lead Midland. Kylie Engleman added a two-run homer for MU.

Hailiee Fliam got the win.

Midland faces Mount Marty on Tuesday in Yankton, S.D.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments