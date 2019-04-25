Dani Magdzas loves her job.
The former Winona State graduate assistant has completed her first month as an assistant coach on Paul Giesselmann's Midland University volleyball staff.
"It has been a breath of fresh air for me to come here," the Superior, Wisconsin, native said. "I can't put into words how excited I am to be a part of this program."
The Lady Warriors, coming off a NAIA Final Four appearance last fall, finished up their spring practices earlier this month. Magdzas has already made a positive impression.
"Dani is awesome and she is exactly what we needed for the position," said senior Taylor Petersen, who is one of the Lady Warriors captains. "She brings an energy to our practices and is super excited about what our program has a chance to be. She knows what our expectations are and she is right on board with it."
Magdzas played four seasons at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. After earning degrees in Exercise Science and Fitness Management, she joined Joe Getzin's staff at Winona State.
Magdzas replaces Nicole Venditte, who left in February for a position at Shippensburg (Pennsylvania) University. Winona State is where former Midland men's basketball coach Todd Eisner is currently coaching. It is also where former MU sports information director Dave Albrecht is working.
"Dave and I are good friends," Magdzas said. "He mentioned to me that there was an opening here. He spoke so highly about Midland, the volleyball program and Coach Giesselmann. That kind of sparked my interest into looking into Midland further. It was a no-brainer to apply."
Magdzas' boyfriend, Malcolm Willett, works in Blair and his family is from Omaha. The new MU assistant came to Fremont in February for an interview.
"I got to meet (Midland) president (Jody) Horner, some of the players and tour the campus," she said. "I could tell Coach Giesselmann is very passionate about coaching and that he cares a lot about the program and the community."
Fremont was hit by a blizzard that weekend. Magdzas was stranded in Omaha for four days, but all wasn't bad.
"Coach gave me a call and told me he'd like me to be a part of this at Midland and I said I'd love to," she said.
Giesselmann wanted his new assistant in Fremont to be a part of the Lady Warriors' spring practices. That wasn't a problem, thanks to Getzin.
"Coach Getzin was super understanding and he made a lot of accommodations in order for me to be able to do that," Magdzas said. "I've had a lot of good people in my corner to help me with this, which has been a really big blessing."
Magdzas has already enjoyed working with her new boss and all the players.
"I equate coming into the program in the spring like jumping on a moving treadmill. I'm just trying to catch up," she said. "Coach Giesselmann is a very good communicator. Every single question I have, he said we'll work on things together. It isn't like I'm on an island of one. ... I know what he wants the program to look like moving forward and I know I can help with that."
Although All-Americans Jessica Peters and Priscilla O'Dowd graduate next month, the Lady Warriors will still have a lot of firepower for 2019.
"Coach Giesselmann and Nicole did a great job of creating a culture that is driven by the players, Magdzas said. "They hold each other to high standards and you don't see that everywhere. ... I think Midland volleyball is going to continue to be a success and I'm pretty excited to see the players go to work."