One of the greatest individual scoring performances in Midland University men’s basketball history went for naught Sunday afternoon in the Draemel Classic.
Malik Martin, a freshman from Dallas, scored 50 points, but the Warriors suffered a 90-88 loss to 14th-ranked Bellevue University at the Wikert Event Center.
Martin’s scoring performance is the second-best in school history. Fremont native Nate Kincanon holds the record with 51 points in 1994.
Martin, who was 20 of 23 from the field, did break Jesse Jones’ school mark of 18 made field goals set during the 2015-16 season. The freshman was perfect on all eight of his shots from 3-point land.
“Malik kept us in the game during the first half,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “What can say you about him? He is 20 of 23 from the field, eight of eight from long distance with 50 points. Everyone witnessed a heck of a performance today.”
Six other Warriors combined for the remaining 38 Midland points, led by Bryce Parsons’ 10 points. Parsons nearly notched a double-double, finishing with nine rebounds, while also contributing an assist and a steal. Freshman Dillon Faubel added a career-best nine points.
Midland trailed 43-38 at halftime, but the Warriors used a 15-7 run early in the second half to take the lead. The final 10 minutes, however, saw seven lead changes and four ties.
A Parsons free throw put MU up 80-79 with 2:25 left, but the Bruins scored the next seven points. Josh Lindsey-Hunter and Jaron Dickson hit a 3-point field goal apiece during the run. Dickson’s shot made it 87-80 with :28 left.
Martin scored eight points, including a pair of treys, in the final seconds, but the Bruins were able to protect the lead as Sequan Walker went 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
“It was a disappointing loss,” Drake said. “We’ve got a young group and we’ve got to keep working. I think we got better even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted today. We can’t let one outcome stop us from continuing that progress.”
Lindsey-Hunter had 25 points and Walker added 23 for the Bruins, who improve to 4-7. Midland falls to 4-5. Three of the Warriors’ losses have been by a combined eight points.
Midland did win its opener of the Classic by downing Dakota State 91-82 on Saturday. Parsons led a balanced attack with 17 points while Martin, Bowen Sandquist and Isaiah Workman had 16 each. Reggie Gradwell had 12 and DJ Deere finished with 10.
The Warriors return to Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday when they host Hastings at 8 p.m.
Box Scores
BELLEVUE (90) — Josh Lindsey-Hunter 25, Sequan Walker 23, Jaron Dickson 11, Richard Reed 7, Josh Meier 4, Justin Bessard 9, Connor Dukes 6, Austin Moore 5.
MIDLAND (88) — Malik Martin 50, Bryce Parsons 10, Isaiah Workman 6, Bowen Sandquist 4, Reggie Gradwell 1, Dillon Faubel 9, Sam Brown 8.
DAKOTA STATE (82) — Justin Folkers 20, Josh McGreal 20, Brady Van Holladn 19, Brady Elder 10, Cody Mullenburg 2, Carson Rentz 6, Anthony Costello 5.
MIDLAND (91) — Bryce Parsons 17, Malik Martin 16, Bowne Sandquist 16, Reggie Gradwell 12, Sam Brown 4, Isaiah Workman 16, DJ Deere 10.