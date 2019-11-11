SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Sophomore CJ Martinez led Midland University on Saturday during the Great Plains Athletic Conference Cross Country Meet.
The Fremont High School graduate helped the MU men place seventh in the team standings by finishing 12th in 25:56.16. Another FHS graduate, freshman Jose Gonzalez, was 33rd in 27:13.93 while Alex France placed 42nd in 27:42.25.
“Alex, Ross McMahon, Christian McCafferty, and Daniel Olson did a great job of sticking together, for the first two miles,” Midland coach Daniel Gerber said. “It put them in great position the rest of the race, and all four had strong finishes because of it.”
McMahon, a freshman from Fremont, was 49th in 27:53.55. McCafferty was 56th in 28:22.40 and Olson placed 60th in 28:44.23.
Dordt won the team title with 28 points while Doane was second with 44. Alec Wick of the Tigers was the individual champion in 25:05.58 while Eric Steiger of Dordt was the runner-up in 25:26.34.
For the women, Concordia took top honors with 39 points while Dordt was second with 48. Northwestern was third with 59 while Midland was ninth with 262.
Olivia Couch of Dordt won the individual race in 18:20.02 while Kylahn Heritage of Concordia was the runner-up in 18:30.48.
Junior Vivian Sanchez led the Warriors by placing 40th in 20:40.17 in the 5K. Senior Paige Thelen was 56th in 20:59.95.
“There were a lot of season bests from out women,” Gerber said. “Paige and senior Victoria Bitz really helped elevate our team from a 10th place seeding to a ninth place finish where we were just two points behind eighth. It was a great finish to the season for them.”
Ally Muessel finished 64th in 21:25.71 while Blitz placed 75th in 22:16.96. Erin Kahnk was 81st in 22:32.13.
Midland competed at the Dordt Invitational last month when it was cold and windy. Saturday’s meet featured temperatures in the 40s.
“You couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day for a cross country meet, especially in the second weekend of November,” Gerber said.
Some of the Warriors will now turn their attention to the Midland Half-Marathon that is scheduled Dec. 7. Meanwhile, Martinez will find out Tuesday if he has qualified for the NAIA Championship on Nov. 22 in Vancouver, Washington.
GPAC Championships
Women’s Team Scores — Concordia 39, Dordt 48, Northwestern 59, Morningside 119, Doane 136, College of St. Mary 151, Mount Marty 232, Hastings 260, Midland 262, Jamestown 277, Dakota Wesleyan 283, Briar Cliff 352.
Men’s Team Scores — Dordt 28, Doane 44, Morningside 102, Northwestern 121, Concordia 124, Hastings 159, Midland 172, Mount Marty 226, Dakota Wesleyan 243, Briar Cliff 298, Jamestown 321.