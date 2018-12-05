Former Fremont High School standout CJ Martinez finished second recently during the annual Midland University Half-Marathon.
The event consisted of 17 runners who competed in the 13-mile event between Fremont and Valley.
Dalton Demers of Briar Cliff won the race in 1:11.37 while Martinez, competing for MU, was close behind in 1:12.45. Another Midland runner, Alex France, was third in 1:13.02.
“CJ was aggressive from the start and was able to sustain his pace until the finish,” Midland head coach Erich Whitemore said. “Alex was able to continually get faster as the race went on, which is an incredible skill to have in the half-marathon.”
Cortland Cassidy of Midland was fourth in 1:13.26.
“Cortland struggled during the middle part of the race but was able to use his experience and strength to get him to the finish line with a qualifying time,” Whitemore said.
School officials said Martinez, France and Cassidy qualified for the marathon during the NAIA Outdoor Championships set for May 25 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The men’s race had 13 entries, but three runners didn’t finish.
Also qualifying for MU was Braska Patterson in the women’s division. The lone entry for the Lady Warriors place third in 1:28.21. Taylor Grove of Concordia won the race in 1:25.04 while Jacey Wilson of Dickinson State was the runner-up in 1:25.11.
Whitemore said Patterson competed well.
“As for Braska, she is just a strong and consistent runner,” he said. “I am always impressed with how hard she will compete at any distance.”
Brittney Grove of Dickinson placed fourth in 1:29.34.
Midland’s four qualifiers will turn their attention to the indoor track season that started last weekend.