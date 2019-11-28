HASTINGS -- Laurence Merritt and Kylan Smallwood provided the 1-2 scoring punch that Midland University needed Wednesday at Hastings.
Merritt scored a career high 25 points and Smallwood added 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors beat the Broncos 85-74 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference match-up.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed a day due to inclement weather.
Merritt connected on 8 of 17 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He also added six rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes of action.
Midland fell behind 4-0, but answered with an 11-0 run that was started by Bowen Sandquist's 3-point basket. Merritt also scored during the surge that included six points from Smallwood.
Mason Hiemstra's free throw with 12:19 left in the half put the Broncos up 15-14, but a 3 apiece from Smallwood and fellow freshman Jake Rueschhoff put the Warriors up 20-15.
You have free articles remaining.
Sam Mailloux's basket in the closing minute of the half gave the Warriors a 39-32 advantage at the break.
Brendan Lipovsky's trey helped the Broncos close to 39-37 with 17:48 left in the game, but the Warriors never protected the lead. Merritt's 3 made it 62-45 with 10:18 left.
Sandquist added 14 points while Rueschhoff came off the bench to contribute nine points and seven rebounds.
Lipovsky led Hastings with 18 points while Bart Hiscock added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Himstra finished with 10 points.
The win improves Midland to 3-4 overall, including 1-2 in the GPAC. Hastings falls to 5-4 overall, including 1-3 in the league.
The Warriors will host the 13th annual Draemel Classic on Saturday and Sunday at the Wikert Event Center. The Warriors will host 18th-ranked Southern Oregon at 4 Saturday afternoon and 22nd-ranked Bellevue at 3 Sunday afternoon.