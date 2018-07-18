Midland University is adding to its list of varsity athletic programs.
The school announced Wednesday that it will offer men’s lacrosse starting with the 2019-2020 school year. The Warriors will compete as an affiliate member with the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).
Men’s lacrosse becomes the 32nd varsity sport that is offered by the university.
“Midland strives to be a leader in creating opportunities for students to pursue their passions and engage in learning experiences that go beyond the classroom,” Midland president Jody Horner said in a press release. “Men’s lacrosse is a growing sport and we are excited to offer this opportunity to our students while earning their degree.”
T.J. Westfall will serve as the Warriors’ first head coach. Westfall has been a key part of the Lincoln Rampage program since 2008. He competed as a player while in high school and later served as an assistant coach. From 2015-17, he served as head coach.
“It is such a unique opportunity to be able to build a program from the ground up,” Westfall said. “Team culture is huge for me. To be able to create the environment that I want and bring in student-athletes who I believe exemplify what I’m looking for is what excites me the most.”
Westfall earned a degree in sports management from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2016. In 2017, he was named to the Hudl 100 — a list of leaders and innovators in athletics — for his work with the Rampage and the Nebraska U-17 team.
Last season, Westfall was an assistant coach for men’s lacrosse at NCAA Division III’s Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
“We are excited to welcome T.J. to the Midland athletics family,” MU Athletic Director Dave Gillespie said. “With his knowledge of the game and the region, he is the perfect person to lead and build this program.”