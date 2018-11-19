CHICKASHA, Okla. – Bailey Locano accounted for the lone goal Saturday night to boost 21st-ranked Midland University past the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament.
The win advances the Lady Warriors to the second round Nov. 27 in Orange Beach, Alabama, where they will meet Martin Methodist of Tennessee.
“It was a total team effort tonight in getting this win,” Midland coach Greg Jarosik said. “Our defense was solid all night taking away their looks. USAO is a top-ten scoring team and to keep them off the board was a testament to how good our defense played.”
The Drovers had three shots in the first half, but came up empty. On one attack, they nearly put in a shot on a rebound attempt after a Rachel Thigpen save. Marley Farrell of the MU, however, closed the gap at the last second to send the ball out of play.
Midland didn’t record a shot in the first half, but some opportunities came the Lady Warriors’ way in the second.
Locano broke the scoreless tie in the 50th minute. The freshman from Torrance, California, came out of a scramble of players and scored on the doorstep as a large group collided on the goal line.
“On our goal, Rachel (Smith) played a great ball into the box and after it came off the keeper,” Jarosik said. “Bailey, Hannah (Stewart) and Brittany (Llanes) were aggressive and converged on the ball. Somehow we got a foot on the ball and got it into the net. After that we ‘parked the bus’ back on the defense and were able to come away with the win.”
Midland pulled back into the defensive third after the goal and stopped every Drovers’ scoring attempt. USAO tried its best to get the equalizer, putting up six shots over the final 38 minutes. Each time it was the Lady Warriors’ defense coming up big.
The closest USAO got to scoring was a shot by Emma Rice in the 71st minute that was drilled from 5 yards out, but saved by Thigpen.
Cristina Ramos had five shots for the Drovers, who outshot MU 15-3. Thigpen, the sophomore from Santee, California, had five saves. Brandi Hutchison had one save for the Drovers.
It was the 14th shutout of the season for MU, establishing a new school record.
Midland improves to 14-2-3. Next up for the Lady Warriors is third-ranked Martin Methodist, 19-1-1. The Red Hawks defeated LSU-Shreveport 9-1 in the opening round.
