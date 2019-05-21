Midland University will open the 2019 football season away from Heedum Field.
The Warriors announced their 11-game schedule will kick off on Aug. 31 against Southwestern in Winfield, Kansas. Midland will begin Great Plains Athletic Conference play two weeks later when the Warriors will host Northwestern at Heedum.
Southwestern is a member of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. This will be the first meeting between the two schools. The Builders finished 6-5 in 2018.
Other road trips for the Warriors include: Sept. 21 to Morningside, Oct. 12 to Hastings, Oct. 26 to Jamestown, Nov. 2 to Concordia and Nov. 16 to Dordt.
Midland will host Missouri Baptist in a non-conference game Sept. 28. Other games at Heedum include: Oct. 5 against Briar Cliff (homecoming), Oct. 19 against Dakota Wesleyan and Nov. 9 against Doane (Senior Day).
“We are excited about the 2019 football season,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “Our players made huge strides in our winter conditioning program and that translated into having a successful spring ball. Our attention now turns to Coach (Morgan) Bergen running our summer conditioning program. He does a phenomenal job getting our guys ready for the football season.”
Midland has hired two new coordinators since the end of the 2018 season. Wes Fleming, who comes to MU from Kansas Wesleyan, will direct the offense while Vance Winter will run the defense.
“We are pleased with how our players have responded to Coach Fleming and Coach Winter during the offseason,” Jamrog said. “A strength of this football team will need to be the offensive line, where four starters return. Two have started their entire Midland careers in Daniel Jahn and Ethan Butler.”
Winter was the GPAC Coach of the Year in 2016 with Concordia. He stepped down at the conclusion of that season to spend more time with his family.
“Coach Winter brings years of GPAC experience to our program and will be a great resource,” Jamrog said. “His style and impact were visible during the spring as our defense flew around.
They were a fun group to watch. We are poised to compete at a high level this season with a veteran group leading the way. We’ll have close to 30 in this year’s senior class.”