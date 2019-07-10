The Midland University soccer teams have released their schedules for the 2019 season.
The Midland men will open their 18-game campaign on Aug. 24 at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. The Warriors will have their home opener on Aug. 28 against Grand View University at Heedum Field.
"We are very excited for the upcoming season and the challenges that we will face," Midland coach Raphael Martinez said. "We concluded the spring season pleased with the growth of each player individually, as well as collectively as a team. With an experienced core group of returners and a solid recruiting class, we are very excited to get the season started."
Other non-conference games for the men include road matches at St. Ambrose, Olivet Nazarene and McPherson as well as home games against Ottawa and Bellevue University.
The Warriors begin Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Sept. 21 against Briar Cliff.
The Midland women, who finished the 2018 season ranked No. 9 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, will begin the season Aug. 25 at Heedum against Eastern Oregon.
The Lady Warriors and Mountaineers met last year in Arizona, but due to weather issues the game was not official.
Non-league games include trips to Vanguard, Arizona Christian and Missouri Valley. There is also a home match with Ottawa set for Sept. 11. The Mountaineers, Vanguard and Ottawa all made the NAIA Tournament last fall.
"Once again, we have challenged ourselves with a difficult non-conference schedule," Midland coach Greg Jarosik said. "We look forward to hosting a pair of national tournament teams at Heedum and are excited for our trip to play perennial top-10 Vanguard. Our conference is always challenging and is full of quality teams as well this year."
The Lady Warriors also open GPAC play Sept. 21 against Briar Cliff in Fremont.