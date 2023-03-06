The Midland University baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader on Saturday against Missouri Baptist University.

The Spartans defeated the Warriors 9-5 in game one and 10-6 in the second in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Midland took an early 1-0 in the first inning of the first game when Nathaniel Reyes hit a home run. In their half of the inning, the Spartans scored two runs off of just one hit.

Midland gave up a walk, a double and an intentional walk, then hit the next batter with the bases loaded to bring in the first run. A sacrifice fly brought in the second run, giving MBU a 2-1 lead.

While holding the Warriors scoreless the next two innings, the Spartans were able to add to their lead with four runs in the second and two more in the third.

In the top of the fourth, Haydn Crawford reached base as the pitch hit him to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Jacob Liquori singled through the left side to advance Crawford to second. A walk by Trey Nichols loaded the bases, and then Beau Boyle earned an RBI as he reached via a fielder’s choice for the second out. With two runners on, Reyes homered to draw the Warriors to within three at 8-5.

After four scoreless half innings, MBU was able to plate the final run of the game in the sixth.

Midland used four pitchers in the seven-inning series opener. Keegan Adams started the game and went 2.0 innings, allowing six earned runs in the loss. The bullpen staff of Lucas Hamzeh (1.0), Luis Lepe (1.0), and Connor Petersen (2.0) gave up a combined three runs in relief.

Reyes finished 2-for-2 at the plate with four RBI, two runs and two home runs. Liquori was 2-for-3 with one run.

In the second game, the Spartans opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, followed by a double and a home run to take an early 2-0 lead. Midland responded with a five-run third inning off of five hits.

Connor Petersen led off with a double and then scored as Alec Villanueva tripled through the right side following a strikeout at the plate. Beau Boyle reached on an error by the Spartans’ third basemen, bringing home Villanueva. The Warriors’ bats continued to strike as Liquori, Reyes, and Garrett Freeman hit consecutive singles. Reyes and Freeman each earned an RBI to make it a 4-0 game.

With two outs and runners at the corners, the Warriors attempted a double steal. While Reyes was able to make it in to score, Freeman was caught stealing for the final out of the inning.

After a scoreless inning for the Spartans, they regained their lead by matching the Warriors’ runs of a five-run inning in their half of the fourth. They did so with an RBI single and then a grand slam home run to go back in front, 8-5.

Midland attempted to start a rally in the sixth as they opened the inning with a home run by Freeman. The Warriors then loaded the bases with just one out as Dax Wandler reached on a walk, Haydn Crawford was hit by a pitch, and Trey Nichols singled. Missouri Baptist’s reliever was able to settle in though as he recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

The Spartans’ offense countered with the game’’ final three runs in the bottom of the sixth, clinching the series sweep over the Warriors, 10-6.

Freeman went 2-for-2 for the Warriors with two RBI, one run and one home run. Villanueva finished 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run and a triple while Reyes was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Midland (3-7) continued its road trip to Missouri on Monday against Harris-Stowe State University.