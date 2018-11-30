SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Priscilla O'Dowd floored 19 kills and hit .474 to spark 14th-ranked Midland University to a 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18 win over Missouri Baptist on Friday afternoon in the NAIA Tournament.
The win advances the Lady Warriors to the Elite Eight. They were scheduled to play Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) on Friday night for a berth in Saturday's semifinals.
"We were relentless on defense," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "I thought our block set up and back row was really good. When you take a talented team like (Baptist) and hold them to .156 hitting, that is a great night's work."
Taylor Petersen had 13 kills and Jenny Bair added 10 for the Lady Warriors. Senior Jessica Peters had 45 set assists and 11 digs. Jaisa Russell had a team-best 18 digs.
Lindsey Wilson advanced by sweeping Corban (Oregon) University 25-16, 25-20, 25-21.